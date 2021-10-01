Virgin bride shares blood-stained bedsheet whiles on honeymoon with husband to shame her exes

- Advertisement -

The joy of a woman to keep her pride till marriage is priceless. It can be a moment of pleasure for a husband to know that he’s the first to ever enter his wife.

Only a very few percentages of women in the world enter marriage still virgins, the majority might have had several sexual relationships with men before they finally settle to marry.

We have reached a stage in this ear where being a virgin is no news. But remember is precious to keep your dignity as a woman for only one man, your husband.

A Nigerian lady has shared her joy of keeping to her vows and holding on to her pride regardless of the pressures he encountered from her exes who demanded sex from her.

In a post shared on Facebook, the newlywed by the name Ihechi Mary Ebe revealed she’s fulfilled to have kept her virginity till marriage because it was her sole desire.

According to her, she has finally given up her pride to the only man who deserved it and worked for it for years of courtship.

In the same post, Mary called out her exes who couldn’t just wait that long to go to bed with her. She said God has put them to shame and can go to rest now.

She wrote this on Facebook;