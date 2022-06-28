type here...
News

I saw in a vision the winner of the forthcoming NPP flagbearership race – Prophet Prince Elisha

By Mr. Tabernacle
Dr Bawumia (L) Prophet Elisha (M) Alan Kyeremanteng (R)
The conversation about who will lead the New Patriotic Party as flagbearer to break the 8 and rule Ghana for the next four years has become a topic of national interest that even the opposition parties have taken interest in.

As of now, the spotlight is on Alan John Kwadwo Kyerementen (Ghana’s Trade Minister) and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (H.E the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana) as the two favourites to contest for the flagbearership slot to lead the party.

Alan in 2017 made an attempt at the leadership of the NPP, capturing 32.3% of the votes cast. He was first runner-up to Nana Akufo-Addo who gained 47.96% of the votes cast.

He again made other attempts at the party’s leadership in 2010 and 2014 but couldn’t win Nana Addo. This time around, Kyeremanten obviously has gone to the drawing board to make all the necessary corrections and is coming in full force.

Dr Bawumia on the other hand played a vital role in helping the NPP to secure both parliamentary and presidential wins, especially in the Northern Regions in the party’s previous polls. He also stands as a favourite to contest and win as a flagbearer for the NPP.

The NPP flagbearership competition without a doubt will be tough between Alan Kyeremanten aka Alan Cash and Dr ‘Digitalization’ Bawumia.

It is in this background that the founder and leader of Springs of Grace, Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has made a remark while speaking on Kingdom FM 101.9 in Accra. He said the NPP flagbearership competition will be tough between Alan Cash and Bawumia.

According to him,  he saw in a vision that the two top candidates for the flagbearership, Alan Kyeremateng and Vice President Dr Bawumia in a tough race with one materialising as the winner.

Prophet Elisha on the radio intimated that God revealed the outcome of the yet-to-beheld NPP flagbearer race to him in a vision. He said he saw the two strong figures of the ruling NPP on one horse each racing to the finishing line in a fierce competition.

But the front legs of the horse of one of the two politicians crossed the finishing making him the winner over the other. This means that the person automatically shall emerge as the winner as the flagbearer when the time is due.

Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi seemed very certain of the vision but failed to mention the name of the politician who he saw winning the race.

Watch the video below;

    Source:GHPAGE

