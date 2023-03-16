Hon Kennedy Agyapong who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and the aspiring flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party has recounted his days in secondary school.

According to the Politician, when he was in secondary school he never visited any girl in other schools because he didn’t have a white shirt to wear for such visits.

Speaking at an event, he disclosed some acts in secondary school weren’t meant for him simply because his white shirt wasn’t nice as compared to that of his colleagues but today times have changed.

Also Read: My victory over Anas is for Kwesi Nyantakyi – Kennedy Agyapong

He added that these days, he doesn’t chase after women like he used to do in the past but rather the ladies are the ones following him around.

Watch the video below:

Read More: Court dismisses Anas’ GH¢25m defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong