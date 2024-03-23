Have you visited Opambour to reverse the curse?- netizens ask Bernice Asare

- Advertisement -

Concerned Ghanaians and staunch followers of Kumawood actress, Bernice Asare have questioned if she and the controversial man of God, Opambour have solved their differences.

READ ALSO: A man and another man- Ghanaians react to a picture of Bukom Banku and his wife

Ghanaians got to believe that Opambour’s curses worked after the actress lost her first child, Akua Nhyira.

Following the death of Akua Nhyira, Opambour proclaimed that his curse killed the 8-year-old girl and warned the actress to apologize to him or face his wrath.

In a viral video, the man of God said that he knew the sickness of Akua Nhyira. Still, instead of Bernice Asare reaching out to him and rendering an unqualified apology to him, she was busily moving from one man of God to the other, forgetting that no man of God, irrespective of how powerful they are could revoke the curse.

READ ALSO: I am ready to apologize to Martha Ankomah- “Fearo” Lilwin tells

Opambour asked Bernice to confirm from her mother, only if the mother is a spiritually inclined person, and ask about what killed her daughter, adding that this is just the beginning, more mysterious things are about to happen in the family of the Kumawood actress.

Opambour also used that as an opportunity to send a stern warning to people who have been using unprintable words on him and calling him names.

READ ALSO: At your age you still make no sense- social media users blast Chairman Wontumi for saying Mahamaha chops Jane Opoku lowkey

“I say, if your mother is a spiritually inclined person, she will tell you never to insult me. Every day, I tell you people that if any of your family members dares me, try to advise them to stop, or else something mysterious will happen to your home. I know what God can use me to do, if you like trust me if you like don’t trust me”, the man of God said.

“This is just the beginning, I heard it when her daughter was unwell, many prophets tried but nobody could save her because when my curses start to work, nobody can save you. Even if you’re a prophet and you dare me, I will bedridden you, that is why I am warning people to be very careful with me”, Prophet one in the viral video said.

A few days ago, Bernice Asare released a video of herself happily jamming to King Paluta’s new song.

READ ALSO: There is no sense in the selling of “Yesu Mogya”- Captain Smart drags Adom Kyei Duah

This got fans wondering why a woman who lost her child a few weeks ago would be happily jamming to songs as though she is not bereaved.

A concerned follower, following the happy mood of the actress took to the comment section of her video to question if she and the man of God had solved their differences.