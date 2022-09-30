type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
Visual Display Network celebrates Selly Galley on her birthday
On the 25th of September 2022, Ghanaian Actress and TV Personality, Selly Galley celebrated her birthday which she dubbed the “Sellybration”. 

Digital Marketer Gorbachev Awuah and his team at the Visual Display Network (VDN) surprised her with some meals and products from some of their Clients and Brands they represent. 

The Visual Display Network (VDN) Team wanted to “Sellybrate” her and another year under her belt. Clients and Brands that VDN has and affiliates with all came through to make the day a wonderful one.

Kasapereko Company Limited provided some packs of Stormz Energy Drink as well as some Puma Drinks and Awake Mineral Water. Kubs Original Provided a box of their well knows Boffrot puff puff mix. Perfect Touch Restaurant, Porkytos, Liquid & Grills Restaurant, and Tempo De Dio all also provided the best meals on their menu. 

Selly Galley and her husband Prayetiatia showed so much appreciation to Visual Display Network (VDN) and all their Clients and Brands they work with and also stated that they made their day.

The video of Digital Marketer Gorbachev Awuah and his Team delivering the meals and products to her has since gone viral. 

We applaud the Visual Display Network (VDN) Team for the great work they’re doing in the industry.

    Source:Ghpage

    Friday, September 30, 2022
