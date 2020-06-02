Why I didn’t allow Sunsum to kiss me & why I’ll kiss him now- Vivian Jill

Vivian Jill Lawrence, a noteworthy actress, known for her appearances in the Kumasi based movie industry, Kumawood has in an interview made some interesting revelations about a colleague actor by name Sunsum.

Sunsum in a couple of interviews in the past unveiled that Vivian Jill had refused to kiss him on set for reasons only known to the actress.

In an interview on Accra 100.5 Fm, Vivian explained that she had turned Sunsum down because she was new to the movie industry and was not experienced enough to put the work first and do as the script required.

She stated emphatically that if it were today, she would have kissed Sunsum without giving it a second thought because it was what the job demanded.

Meanwhile, she agreed that the coronavirus pandemic had worsened the already declining Ghanaian movie industry and that industry players were only hoping that it would die down so they could go back to their jobs.

Additionally, Vivian Jill Lawrence asserted than even though businesses had been hit hard by the pandemic, the government had taken the right step by closing the country’s borders in an attempt to keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay.

In a reminiscent impression of how talented and special the late Bishop Nyarko was, Vivian mentioned that the late Bishop was her favorite actor to work with because of the chemistry they both had.

Meanwhile, she was full of praise for other colleague actors and actresses like Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kwadwo Nkansah, and Bill Asamoah for their amazing contributions to the movie industry.

She claimed that Mcbrown and Kwadwo Nkansah were the most hilarious performers she had met in her long illustrious career.