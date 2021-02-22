type here...
Entertainment

Vivian Jill is still renting after giving birth with a married man- Afia Schwar

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Fall in Afia Schwarzenegger’s trap and you’re coming back out at least with a scar.

Afia’s latest victim is none other than Scottish-Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence.

According to the comedienne considered a troublemaker by some of her peers, Vivian threw the first stone and the Afia we know will definitely not let it slide.

Afia Schwar, in an earlier video, accused Vivian of instructing people to abuse her. 

The details of how that happened is still sketchy but Afia since then has rained unending insults on the actress.

In a new video, the firebrand claims that Vivian, after bearing a child with a married man, still lives in a rented apartment.

She called Vivian Jill stupid for selling herself cheap to a married man and gaining nothing in return.

Afia swore to deal with Vivian and to even expose more secrets about her son and the baby daddy.

