One of the most trending news on social media for the past 48 hours is the news that Kumawood Star Vivian Jill has tied the knot in secret.

The news was accompanied by beautiful traditional wedding photos and videos of the stunning actress.

Vivian Jill a few hours ago shared videos and photos from her alleged wedding ceremony on her social media handles and Netizens are going crazy over it.

Whiles Ghanaian blogs were publishing the stories and fans were congratulating her, GhPage decided to dig further.

Well, in as much as we all love Vivian Jill and she looked stunning in her traditional apparel, the news is false.

The photos and videos are from a scene where Vivian Jill who was the daughter of RTV’s Bishop Lumba got married. The scene was shared on Bishop Lumba’s YouTube page and from there went viral

There you have it. The traditional wedding photos and videos are from a movie scene and not true that Vivian Jill got married in real life.