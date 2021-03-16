PHOTOS: Dabo’s alleged girlfriend Vivian Okyere show off her heavily endowed assets

type here...
Entertainment

By Nazir Hamzah
VIVIAN-OKYERE.
Kumawood actress Vivian Okyere has released some photos of herself showing off her heavily endowed assets which has brightened up social media.

Vivian who is an entrepreneur and a model has been linked with Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo to be dating. Vivian in several interviews has either confirmed or denied his relationship with Yaw.

The Comic actor is on record to have once said they will be getting married soon.

Vivian in recent times is not is not seen on screens in movies but she has been keeping her followers on Instagram glued to their phones with some hot photos of herself.

SEE BELOW SOME OF HER PICTURES SHE POSTED:

Source:GHPAGE.COM

