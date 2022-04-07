- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo has finally opened up on his alleged romantic affair with colleague industry person Vivian Okyere.

Speaking in an on-air interview with Abeiku Santana, Yaw Dabo crucially denied the wild claims that he’s dating the curvy actress behind the scenes.

He went on to firmly state that Vivian Okyere is just like a sister to him therefore there’s no way he will even propose love to her.

Yaw Dabo continued that, he can go to Vivian Okyere’s house anytime to eat and even sleep on the same bed with her but nothing intimate will happen because they both see themselves as siblings.

The actor also rubbished the claims that he was suffered a broken heart because of Vivian Okyere and according to him nothing of that sort has happened or is bound to happen.

About three years ago, Yaw Dabo addressed the same issue during an interview with Delay where explained that he got very close to Vivian Okyere after they shot a movie titled “Me Gye Wo Girl” and they were the lead characters.

He added that if he wants Vivian, he is confident enough to propose to her but he insisted they are just friends.