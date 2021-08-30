Volta Region: Okada rider allegedly beheads 12-year-old boy

- Advertisement -

According to First News reports, an okada rider, Dovi Tsidi, 25 have been apprehended by the police in the Volta Region for reportedly beheading a 12-year-old boy,

The rider, a resident of Mafi Aflokofe in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region is said to have carried out this heinous crime on Sunday 29th August 2021.

By the report, Dovi on Sunday at 9 pm was seen with the head of the 12-year-old boy.

According to Moses Awukuvi, an Assembly Member for the Mafi Dove, who gave an account on an eyewitness report said the killer initially got the boy drowned to ensure the boy becomes weak before murdering him.

“An eyewitness saw the Okada rider in the company of the boy because they live in the same house.

He actually took the deceased from Mafi Dove and crossed the creek Mlagoe to Aflokofe, where he allegedly committed the crime.

He initially got the boy drowned to ensure the boy becomes weak before murdering him.”

Mr Awukuvi noted that the community members of Mafi Dove and Mafi Aflokofe later got the wing of the issue and traced up only to find the boy dead and dumped underwater weeds in the creek at Mlagoe.

“The alleged perpetrator went and hid himself with one Prophetess Flora Ekpe, who is believed to be associated with the crime.

The culprits have since been arrested by Battor Aveyime Police Command.” Moses Awukuv gave the information.