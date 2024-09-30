Vote Bawumia and use Ghana card to attend university, get ?8k salary job – Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the youth of Ghana to support Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming presidential election.

According to Wontumi, electing Dr Bawumia will usher in a transformative era where young people can attend university using just their Ghana Cards.

And secure jobs with monthly salaries of ?8,000 upon graduation.

Speaking to a gathering, Chairman Wontumi explained that under a Bawumia presidency, the process of accessing higher education would be streamlined through the use of the Ghana Card.

Additionally, he claimed that graduates would have immediate access to jobs paying GHS 8,000 per month, with a payment plan in place to allow them to settle their education costs in instalments from their salaries.

“Dr Bawumia says that if you vote for him to become president, you should take your Ghana Card and attend university.

Upon completion, there will be an immediate job available that pays GHS 8,000 a month,” – Wontumi declared in a widely circulated video.

His remarks have sparked significant debate on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing scepticism and ridiculing the promises.

Critics argue that the proposition of widespread high-paying jobs is unrealistic, especially in light of the current economic challenges facing the country.