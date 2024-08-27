type here...
Anyone who will vote for NPP in the coming General Elections is an animal – Captain Smart strongly states on LIVE TV

By Mr. Tabernacle

Captain Smart, a well-known Ghanaian journalist and broadcaster, made a bold and controversial statement on live television.

He declared that anyone who votes for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming general election is an “animal.”

This remark has sparked significant discussion and backlash from various quarters, with many criticizing Captain Smart for his strong language and others supporting his right to express his views freely.

Captain Smart’s statement may have stemmed from the fact that he doesn’t like how the economy is going in the hands of the ruling government.

He also mentioned that he does not subscribe to the Bawumiah-NAPO ticket. According to him, the pair is not one Ghanaians must vote for.

Source:GhPage

