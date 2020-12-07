type here...
GhPage News Don't vote for any candidate who buys houses and cars for Slay...
News

Don’t vote for any candidate who buys houses and cars for Slay Queens-Prophet Kofi Oduro warns

By RASHAD
Prophet Kofi Oduro - Nana Addo and John Mahama
Prophet Kofi Oduro - Nana Addo and John Mahama
- Advertisement -

As Ghanaians go to the polls today, 7th December 2020, popular Ghanaian Prophet, Kofi Oduro has advised not just his congregation but Ghanaians not to vote for a presidential candidate that will use state resources to buy houses and cars for Slay Queens.

According to Prophet Kofi Oduro, a presidential candidate that prefers to waste the state resources on Slay Queens by buying houses and cars for them who will, in turn, be on social media spewing rubbish should be avoided.

SEE ALSO: Audio conversation between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel talking about John Mahama leaks

The man of God also advised Ghanaians to vote against candidates who sleep with girls who visit them in their offices.

Speaking to his church, Prophet Kofi Aduro advised Ghanaians to look beyond so-called achievements by some leaders and vote for a candidate with unquestionable character.

“Ghanaian voters should not vote for a candidate that uses state resources to buy houses for girls, who will later speak nonsense on social media or a candidate who sleeps with women who visit them in the office”, Prophet Kofi Oduor cautioned.

He also used the opportunity to teach his congregation on civic responsibilities.

SEE ALSO: Video of Akuffo Addo’s bodyguard awkwardly restricting Samini from holding his hand at rally

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

“Ghanaians should know that voting for someone means that you have given your rights and privileges to the person. When the power goes into the hands of a wrong person, Ghanaians should know that they have put the wrong person in power and it’s deadly”

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, December 7, 2020
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
2.2mph
20 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Pinamang cosmetic CEO share pictures to prove why she was crying to Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The CEO of Pinamang cosmetic has dropped some photos as she reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger's recent exposé. Controversial and self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger...
Read more

Audio conversation between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel talking about John Mahama leaks

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
When we all thought the 'Papa No' saga involving former President John Dramani Mahama, Tracey Boakye and Mzbel are over, social media users get...
Read more

Mzbel reacts to the leaked conversation between herself and Tracey Boakye

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian songstress Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in showbiz as Mzbel, has reacted to the leaked audio conversation between herself and actress Tracey Boakye....
Read more

Owusu Bempah and Nigel Gaisie trade blows on live radio ahead of the 2020 elections (VIDEO)

Lifestyle Qwame Benedict -
The battle for supremacy between Nigel Gaisie of the True Word Prophetic Ministry and Rev Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word and Prophetic Ministry...
Read more

Tracey Boakye reacts to her viral audio with Mzbel talking about John Mahama

Entertainment Lizbeth Brown -
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has reacted to her leaked conversation with hiplife artiste Mzbel, talking about the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama. In...
Read more

Dillish Mathews reacts to Adebayor’s comments that she cheated on him with a sugar daddy

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Former Big Brother Africa participant and the ex-girlfriend of Togoleses superstar Adebayor, Dillish Mathew has reacted to allegations made by the footballer as the...
Read more

Salis breaks silence on Nana Addo’s $40k bribe video

News Qwame Benedict -
The investigative journalist Yakubu Salis who happens to be the man behind the famous Akuffo Addo bribe-taking video, has broken his silence over the...
Read more

All my girlfriends including Michy broke up with me because of Hajia4real – Shatta Wale

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The relationship between Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and his baby mama Michy ended in tears some few years ago and all effort to get...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News