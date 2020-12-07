Don’t vote for any candidate who buys houses and cars for Slay Queens-Prophet Kofi Oduro warns

- Advertisement -

As Ghanaians go to the polls today, 7th December 2020, popular Ghanaian Prophet, Kofi Oduro has advised not just his congregation but Ghanaians not to vote for a presidential candidate that will use state resources to buy houses and cars for Slay Queens.

According to Prophet Kofi Oduro, a presidential candidate that prefers to waste the state resources on Slay Queens by buying houses and cars for them who will, in turn, be on social media spewing rubbish should be avoided.

The man of God also advised Ghanaians to vote against candidates who sleep with girls who visit them in their offices.

Speaking to his church, Prophet Kofi Aduro advised Ghanaians to look beyond so-called achievements by some leaders and vote for a candidate with unquestionable character.

“Ghanaian voters should not vote for a candidate that uses state resources to buy houses for girls, who will later speak nonsense on social media or a candidate who sleeps with women who visit them in the office”, Prophet Kofi Oduor cautioned.

He also used the opportunity to teach his congregation on civic responsibilities.

“Ghanaians should know that voting for someone means that you have given your rights and privileges to the person. When the power goes into the hands of a wrong person, Ghanaians should know that they have put the wrong person in power and it’s deadly”