Comic actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng aka Funny Face who is currently receiving treatment at a mental facility has revealed that he is never going to insult again.

In a video sighted on social media, the self-acclaimed Children President is seen in the hospital while trying to sing create a song with his condition “bipolar”.

After failing to make any progress in the song he got distracted by another person.

He later wanted to insult but he revealed that his dosage would be increased if he try to insult or use any harsh words.

“I can’t use that words otherwise they would increase my dosage”, he said in the video.

Watch the video below:

The actor is currently undergoing treatment under the order of the courts after he was arrested last week.

Funny Face was picked up by the Ghana Police after he went haywire and insulted Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray and Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor.

He continued and threatened to commit suicide after he was done shooting his baby mama in the head seven(7) times.

After his court sitting, his case was adjourned and asked to be taken to a psychiatric hospital for treatment after which they would continue with his case.