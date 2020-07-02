Vybrit Leo announces media tour for his upcoming hit track ‘Stamp You’

Ghanaian fast-rising music star Nii Armah known professionally as Vybrit Leo has announced his upcoming media promotional Tour for his new single dubbed Stamp You.

The musicians who show no sign of slowing down have produced countless hit songs including Noko, you can’t, move your body and other more will be touring other credible media houses to premiere his new music Stamp You with production credit to Eyoh Beat.

Vybrit Leo is classified as a versatile music star who’s music purely represents and stands for the culture of Africa music, Whiles he has sustained his brand as one of the most respected young talents in the Ghana entertainment cycle.

He is set for a massive video premiere of his Stamp You song and it actually stands to be rated as one of the most expensive and classic music videos in the year 2020.

Attached is a teaser of the stamp you music video and it confirms to be released on the 7th July 2020