After being released from prison, Vybz Kartel, a Jamaican dancehall musician, has declared plans to visit Ghana in 2025 as part of his “Freedom Street World Tour: Africa.”

In a self-recorded video released on social media on Friday, October 18, 2024, Kartel expressed his delight at visiting Ghana.

He appears with the Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs, Ms. Nadia Adongo, and confirms his arrival in February 2025.

“First of all, big up to the Ghanaian people, big up to the boss himself, the president. I’m glad you sent a doctor into my residence because I’m homesick, but I will be coming soon,” he said in the video.

