Wa: 24 year old guy gets unalived by his own brother

A piece of sad news from Wa, confirms the death of a 24-year-old plumber named Abdul Fatawu.



According to sources, the deceased was allegedly unalived by his brother, a man nicknamed “Ja Rule.”

Wa

The suspect is currently in custody with the Ghana Police Service and assisting with investigations.

The motive behind this shocking incident remains unclear hence the police is conducting inquiries to determine the circumstances leading to Fatawu’s death.

