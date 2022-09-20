Wa killings: Key suspect feasted on the body parts of those he killed

- Advertisement -

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa has revealed that the key suspect in the Wa killings, Kankani Adongo had eaten some body parts of those he’s believed to have murdered before his arrest.

According to him, the conduct of the suspect suggests he might be mentally unstable.

“My intelligence suggests the suspect was behaving in a cannibalistic way. When he was arrested, it was found out that he had eaten some body parts of the people he allegedly killed.

This is a very disturbing development if you ask me,” Adam Bonaa said in an interview on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Tuesday.

He noted that the pattern of crime (the happening in Wa) points to the targeted killing of school night watchmen who are asleep at the duty post, as the suspect pounces on his victims and strangles them.

Adam Bonaa further revealed that the police retrieved from the key suspect three ID cards and mosquito nets belonging to the people he’s believed to have killed.

The key suspect, Kankani Adongo was arrested on 19th September 2022 and is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has announced a GHC100,000 bounty on the heads of persons behind the killings in Wa.

According to the Police, analysis of intelligence gathered so far suggests that there may be more than one person involved in this heinous crime, adding that everything possible will be done to get them arrested to face justice.

A statement from the Police indicated that “the special purpose intelligence and investigation team as part of their surveillance during the night of 19th September 2022 recovered a body of a male adult at Bamahu.

After the necessary crime scene examination, the body was removed and deposited at the Regional Hospital, Wa awaiting autopsy. A pathologist from the Police Hospital is leading a team to Wa as part of an investigation into the incidents.”

Locals last Friday staged a protest following the serial killing of private security guards that has claimed 10 lives.