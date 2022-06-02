Wa Naa reveals he ordered the flogging of youth in the leaked video

- Advertisement -

The Overload of the Waala Traditional Council, Na Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV has finally disclosed that he ordered the flogging of the two lovers involved in the leaked video.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), this action was taken to curb the immoral and deviant behaviour amongst the youth.

According to him, flogging was part of the measures put in place by the council to instil discipline in the youth.

“Besides the flogging, the parents of the boy and the girl will also agree to let the two get married and stay as a couple to serve as a deterrent to the youth and to live upright lives.

The measure will also let people who come to Wa enjoy their stay and outsiders who have their relatives will not be worried about their safety.

The regulations are aimed at allowing decency, morality and peace to prevail in the Municipality to attract investors for the youth to get employed”, he noted.

This comes after the spokesperson for Naa Fuseini known as Naa Kadri Ibrahim condemned the flogging on behalf of the chief.

According to him, such an act tarnishes the image of the palace and added that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

This comes after two young lovers were paraded in front of the Wa Naa’s palace and flogged by a group for filming their sexual activities.

According to sources, the girl is a commercial sex worker and when the video went viral they were both captured and dragged to the palace.

This act is to serve as a deterrent to the youth as it is forbidden in Islam.