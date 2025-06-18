type here...
Wabodam anaa?- angry Rashad questions WAEC over BECE question on King Paluta’s “Aseda”

By Mzta Churchill

Rashad, Known to be the CEO of one of the biggest online portals in Ghana, Gh Page, has questioned the relevance of King Paluta’s “Aseda” song in BECE.

Rashad has stated emphatically that it makes no sense for WAEC to ask such a question in BECE.

In buttressing his assertion, Rashad stated that his children know nothing about the song in focus.

He noted that, in his house, the only songs being played are gospel, adding that, he follows his children everywhere, hence, can boldly state without a shadow of doubt that his children are not exposed to such songs.

The outspoken journalist went on to add that, he knows some students who know nothing about such songs because of language barrier, restrictions on the part of their parents among other reasons.

Rashad noted, speaking on the recent episode of the “Rash Hour” show that it is high time WAEC among other examiners stopped asking what he terms “nonsensical” questions in BECE and other internal examinations.

