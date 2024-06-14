“Wabodam” – Secret audio of Afronita’s mum insulting basabasa as fight with Abigail’s family continues

The ongoing feud between Afronita and Abigail’s family has been very as both parties have refused to be bullied and allegedly cheated.

It all began when reports went rife on social media that the families were fighting over the monies received from benevolent people.

The families are yet to affirm or dismiss these claims but leaked leaked chats and audios convincingly tell that all is not well between the two families.

Follwing Kofi Mahama’s interview with Rashad on GhPage’s Rash Hour show where he asserted that Afronita is currently broke and can’t afford flight ticket to return home.

Afronita’s mother has verbally attacked in a trending audio.

In the trending audio, the angry mother described Kofi Mahama as a madman who has lost touch with reality.

She further quizzed if Kofi Mahama considered her daughter’s mental health before making such damaging claims.