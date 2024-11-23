Wadwene W) F)m- Christiana Awuni Fires Napo

GhPageEntertainmentWadwene W) F)m- Christiana Awuni Fires Napo
By Mzta Churchill
Kumawood actress and a member of the NDC, Christiana Awuni has subtly fired a shot at Napo, the vice president of Bawumia.

Christiana Awuni has stated categorically that the politician has a low IQ.

The Kumawood actress was speaking during a campaign at Weija where she made such a statement.

The actress advised the people of Weija to vote massively for the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama.

In buttressing her assertion, “Rockstar” said that Ghana is in hard times because of the mismanagement of President Akufo Addo and his government.

She believes that it would take only John Dramani Mahama to make Ghana better, and the lives of the citizens a better one.

She recounted how she saw Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh on Tiktok massively campaigning for the flagbearer of the NDC.

Labeling him as someone with a low IQ, Christiana Awuni said no sensible person would make such a mistake.

