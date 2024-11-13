“Wadwene W) Fom”- Vim Lady Fires Opambour

Media personality, Vim Lady has fired shots at controversial man of God, Opambour, also known as Prophet 1.

This comes following the man of God’s question during former president, John Mahama’s chit-chat with Ghanaian men and women of God.

To anyone at sea, during the question and answer period, Opambour asked about the true relevance of the Ghana Card, as he asked if it could be used to buy a car among others.

Even though Sammy Gyamfi, and John Mahama among other NDC bigwigs swept the question under the canopy, Vim Lady had replied to Opambour.

Speaking in a self-recorded video sighted by Gh Page, Vim lady schooler Opambour on the relevance of the Ghana card.

Vim Lady claims such a question from the popular man of God is below belt, hence, labeling him as someone who has a small thinking ability.

She noted that it is via national identity cards such as the Ghana card that has made a lot of countries develop as they are seen by others now.