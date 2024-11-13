GhPageEntertainment“Wadwene W) Fom”- Vim Lady Fires Opambour
Entertainment

“Wadwene W) Fom”- Vim Lady Fires Opambour

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Media personality, Vim Lady has fired shots at controversial man of God, Opambour, also known as Prophet 1.

This comes following the man of God’s question during former president, John Mahama’s chit-chat with Ghanaian men and women of God.

To anyone at sea, during the question and answer period, Opambour asked about the true relevance of the Ghana Card, as he asked if it could be used to buy a car among others.

Even though Sammy Gyamfi, and John Mahama among other NDC bigwigs swept the question under the canopy, Vim Lady had replied to Opambour.

Speaking in a self-recorded video sighted by Gh Page, Vim lady schooler Opambour on the relevance of the Ghana card.

Vim Lady claims such a question from the popular man of God is below belt, hence, labeling him as someone who has a small thinking ability.

She noted that it is via national identity cards such as the Ghana card that has made a lot of countries develop as they are seen by others now.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
84.5 ° F
84.5 °
84.5 °
69 %
1.7mph
93 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways