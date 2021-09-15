- Advertisement -

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has rescheduled two papers in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) following a number of malpractices recorded at exam centres.

The Physics and Business Management examinations were scheduled for Wednesday morning, September 15, 2021, but the exams council called it off moments to the starting time.

Headmasters who had prepared to go to the various centres had to return after they received information from WAEC that the papers have been cancelled.

“A new date for the rescheduled papers (Physics 1 & 2 and Business Management 1 & 2) will be communicated in due course. However Automechanics 2 & 1 will be administered today, 15th September at 2pm as scheduled,” WAEC stated at a press briefing on Wednesday morning.

At a subsequent press conference Wednesday morning, WAEC said as a further step to safeguard the integrity of the examination, the council has instituted strict internal controls and compliance by staff to the security regulations of the council.

WAEC is also increasing inspection and monitoring at the various centres.

It named some schools, which were being monitored closely for attempts and intents to cheat. It said evidence was being gathered to validate the claims of cheating in those schools.

They are Ejisu Senior High Technical School (SHTS) at Ejisu, Anlo-Afiadenyigba SHS, Tepa SHS, Yeji SHTS, Kings David’s College at Somanya, Ideal College, Sunyani, Christ the King SHS, Obuasi, Modern SHS, Kpong, Modern SHS at Kintampo, Oyoko Methodist SHS, Klo Agogo SHS.

