The West African Examination Council, WAEC has released the provisional results for 2024, GH Page can authoritatively proclaim.

The examination body made the information known via an official statement the released on October 19, 2024.

According to them in their official release, 569,236 students from 19, 505 schools sat for the 2024 BECE. Among these, 282, 703 were males and 286, and 533 were females.

To check one’s result, the guardian or the graduate can visit waecgh.org