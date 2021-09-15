type here...
WAEC cancels WASSCE Physics and Business Management papers over ‘apor’ leakage

By Kweku Derrick
waec wassce exams
The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has called off the Physics and Business Management examination scheduled for Wednesday [September 15] morning.

The examination has been rescheduled and a new date and time the papers are to be written is expected to be announced soon.

There has not been any official explanation as to why the papers have been rescheduled but there are suspicions the papers got leaked.

WAEC is expected to address a press conference Wednesday morning.

Source:GHPage

