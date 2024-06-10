Wagyimi – Angry Shatta Wale insults the dean of students affairs for Legon, Professor Roselyn (Video)

Self-styled dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has launched a scathy attack on Legon Dean Of Students Affairs.

Shatta Wale’s insults at the highly educated woman follow after his show at Reunion Rave Artiste Night which was supposed to come off last week got cancelled at the last minute.

According to Shatta Wale, Professor Roselyn Kwarteng is very senseless for cancelling his show.

Appearing and speaking emotionally, Shatta Wale accused Professor Roselyn of having a special kind of disgust for him despite not personally contacting him to listen to his side of the story.

As alleged by Shatta, he strongly believes Stonebwoy badmouthed him to Professor Roselyn and that’s why she cancelled her show.

Why TF concert hosted by Shatta Wale was cancelled finally revealed

The organisers of the Reunion Rave Artiste Night which was supposed to come off last week but got cancelled at the last minute have released a statement on the issue.

When news of the cancellation found its way on social media, Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale in a live video accused Stonebwoy of being the one behind the cancellation.

In a statement released by the organizers, they stated that they were contracted two months ago by the Executives of Jean Topp Nelson Yankah Hall popularly known as TF. –READ MORE HERE