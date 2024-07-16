type here...
I’m waiting for God’s permission to marry – Diana Asamoah

By Qwame Benedict
Gospel musician and NPP sympathiser Diana Asamoah has disclosed that at her age she is yet to be married but still waiting on God.

According to the musician, she is entering her fifties and has no child of her own but she dreams of one day getting married and having kids of her own.

Speaking with Empress Gifty on U-Cook on UTV, she explained that she is waiting for God’s permission before entering into a relationship leading to marriage.

Diana Asamoah added that a lot of men have approached her including men of God but she has always turned them away because God doesn’t approve of them as the one for her.

She said: “I have met a lot of men including men of God. While some of them came with genuine intentions others were fake. Until I get an approval from God, I will never marry any of them.

I will get married and have children at God’s appointed time.”

Source:GhPage

