I am waiting for Nacee to die before I take Telecel Ghana Music Awards seriously- Brother Sammy

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
Controversial Ghanaian gospel musician, Samuel Opoku known in the entertainment fraternity as Brother Sammy has disclosed why he does not take TGMA seriously.

Speaking with Sean City TV which Ghpage.com monitored, Brother Sammy shockingly disclosed that the TGMA is not credible enough.

In buttressing his assertion, Brother Sammy said Nacee, his dearest enemy is part of the organizers of the award scheme, saying that he represents the Gospel musicians.

He went on to say that Nacee’s involvement in the organization is doing more harm than good to many gospel musicians.

According to him, musicians who record their songs at Nacee’s studio are favored, whilst the others who do are not recognized, citing himself and Obaapa Christy as victims of such.

To prove he knew what he was saying, Brother Sammy stated categorically that there was a year Nacee received an award, and whilst thanking his fans, he said he was waiting for his brother, Joe Mettle to receive his, which came to pass.

The gospel musician claims until Nacee buys his ticket to the land of silence, he is never going to take the TGMA seriously.

Meanwhile, Brother Sammy bragged that he has received numerous awards, so, with or without TGMA he still remains Brother Sammy.

Source:GH PAGE

