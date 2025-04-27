Wak) school but wagyimi- Ayisha Modi calls Stonebwoy’s wife on phone to insult her on camera

The brouhaha between Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi is not coming to an end anytime soon.

The brouhaha has escalated to an extremely worrisome level, where Ayisha Modi has bathed Stonebwoy’s wife with insults.

In a new video sighted by Gh Page across social media platforms, Ayisha Modi called Dr. Louisa on phone.

For the sake of evidence, Ayisha Modi put a camera on herself and recorded everything that transpired between the duo.

According to Ayisha Modi, Stonebwoy’s wife is well educated but lacks common sense, as she continued to use unprintable words on the innocent woman.