Mubarak Wakaso abandoned his club duties and showed up to Christian Atsu’s funeral to pay tribute to his close friend and former Black Stars teammate.

The Ghana international, 31, was among the fatalities recorded in the quake in Turkey in February that claimed over 50,000 lives.

Wakoso who plays for Belgian side Genk as a midfielder shared an emotional tribute at Atsu’s funeral Friday expressing his struggle to come to terms with his demise.

In his tribute, Wakaso expressed his deep sorrow, saying:

“It’s so difficult for me to express in words how I am feeling. Since hearing about the earthquake on 6th February, I had hoped that you were still alive. I never believed that this hope would turn into sadness.”

“You were my everyday guy, my friend, my brother. We played together, we laughed together, and we ate together. You were someone who I trusted in everything because in a good or bad situation you were always there for me. I have been here just looking at our pictures, reading our messages, and watching our videos. All I have now are memories which I will cherish forever. Rest in perfect peace, Love from your brother Wakaso Mubarak.”

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, Michael Essien and his wife, former Black Stars coaches Kwesi Appiah and C.K Akonnor were all given the chance to deliver their tributes

