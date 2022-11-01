Fans blast Wakaso for ‘wicked’ tackle on Black Stars teammate Ashimeru

Mubarak Wakaso has been called out for a career-threatening tackle he made on teammate Majeed Ashimeru in a club-based football match.

The midfielder, who is known to be ruthless in his tackles, did not hesitate to go in hard on his own national team colleague.

He has, therefore, been called out for deliberately trying to end the Black Star’s dream of Ashimeru in a football match that could prevent him from going to the world cup.

It was a Belgian Pro League match between Anderlecht and Eupen on Sunday.

Raheem wrote: It’s football, even small poles that you play with your friends, they can even hurt you. If you play football, you will understand that it wasn’t something he intentionally did or wanted to do.

Boy Majy wrote: Ghana fo). Kasa too much . Am not sure this was intentional . We all know how wakaso plays aggressive in the midfield but am sure he would settle it amicably he’s a professional and he loves his fellow Ghana man let’s not use this to tarnish his image

Nana Kwadwo wrote: That’s awful and very intentional if you ask me. Had no intent on going for the ball. Sickening tackle

This is a career-threatening tackle from Wakaso on Ashimeru



Davido, Ifeanyi, Chioma #shattawale? pic.twitter.com/TZzeTiXO9F — GHPage (@ghpage_com) October 31, 2022

Coach Otto Addo is expected to name his provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which stars on November 20 and players like Wakaso and Ashimeru would be looking forward to making the list.