Wakasu describe journalist as a fool for linking him to Kotoko

Ghanaian International Mubarak Wakasu has descended heavily on a journalist and his media outfit describing them as fools after reporting he is set to Join Asante Kotoko.

Sports media portal Ghanasoccernet apparently reported the former Espanyol footballer is likely to join Ghana premier league side, Asante Kotoko.

Responding to the news which had gone viral about his move to Asante Kotoko as reported by the sports portal, the Midfielder took the took the sports portal into the gutters.

HE IS SCREENSHOT OF HIS POST:

The former Espanyol player has been without a club for the past months, He last Played for Chinese club Jiangsu Suning F.C.

He had stints with Viralleal in 2011 to 2012 before moving to Espanyol in 2012 to 2013.

Between 2013 to 2016 he played for Rubin Kazan.