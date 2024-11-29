Wanderlust Ghana suspends 30,000km overland expedition over stolen cars saga

In an unexpected turn of events, Wanderlust Ghana Expedition Club has announced the suspension of its ambitious 30,000-kilometer Cross-Country Overland Expedition.

The decision was made after Congolese authorities flagged two of the vehicles being used for the journey—a 2016 Lexus RX 350 and a 2018 Toyota Tacoma—as stolen from Canada in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

The vehicles, part of a fleet purchased in Ghana by team members after performing due diligence checks, have been handed over to security officials in the Republic of the Congo for ongoing investigations.

Efforts to involve law enforcement agencies in Canada and Ghana are already underway.

To ensure the expedition’s integrity, the third vehicle in the convoy, a Ford F150 Raptor, has been shipped back to Ghana from Pointe-Noire, Congo.

Wanderlust Ghana clarified in the public statement shared on their social media pages that thorough checks, including Carfax verifications, were conducted during the purchase of the vehicles.

However, despite the “clean” results obtained at the time, the vehicles have later been identified as stolen.

In response to this unsettling discovery, the club intends to cooperate fully with investigative authorities and pursue legal actions against the sellers. Beyond addressing the immediate crisis, Wanderlust Ghana is committed to a broader mission of advocacy.

Despite this setback, Wanderlust Ghana remains optimistic and reflective on the extraordinary journey thus far.

Over the past two months, the team has covered an impressive 28,811 kilometers, traversing 28 countries across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Along the way, they have showcased Ghana’s rich tourism potential while forming lifelong memories.

The club expressed profound gratitude to its supporters, including Ghanaian diplomatic missions, consulates, and diaspora communities, who played pivotal roles throughout the journey.

Their warmth and assistance provided solace amidst this unfortunate development.

