Wanim colors colors, you’re daft, bentoa girl – Kelvin Taylor insults Sarkodie’s wife basabasa (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
NDC sympathiser and political critic, Kelvin Taylor, has launched a vicious attack on Tracy Sarkcess.

The verbal attacks followed after Tracy Sarkcess accused the erstwhile John Mahama administration of selling at larger percentage of Tema Port to a French billionaire leaving Ghana with just 15%.

Tracy’s comments followed after Ghanaians descended on the ruling NPP party for refusing to release drugs donated by Global Fund.

Tracy‘s post stated: “Gov.’s stake in the Tema Port is currently only 15%. We do not have a say in what has happened at our Port since 2014. It is owned by French billionaire Bolloré who owns 17 other ports in West Africa. Read more here: t.ly/KrJBI”

Reacting to Tracy’s comments which Kelvin Taylor has strongly suggested was aimed at making the NDC party and John Mahama unpopular.

He has described Tracy as a daft lady who has bleached.

According to Kelvin Taylor, Tracy has received money from the NPP to peddle false news.

While ranting, Kevin Taylor added that Tracy’s mind can’t comprehend intellectual conversations reason posted such incorrect information on social media.

Watch the video below to know more…

