Wanim tantan- handsome Lilwin insults Diana Asamoah

Ghana’s most handsome, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has insulted the looks of ace Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah.

Speaking in a viral self-recorded video, the actor cum movie producer used unprintable words about the Gospel musician, stating that Diana Asamoah is an “ugly monkey.”

Lilwin claims even though Diana Asamoah is a woman, her actions and looks are those of not just a man but an ugly man.

The musician added that not only is Diana Asamoah ugly but she also lacks common sense and spews nonsense anytime she gets a platform.

The actor’s use of unprintable words on Diana Asamoah came after the Gospel musician launched a scathing attack on Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.