I-wanna-go-back-sooo-bad-Cardi-B-chooses-Nigeria-over-Ghana

Reports trending on social media have it that Cardi B has missed visiting Nigeria following her recent tour in West Africa last year.

The Grammy award-winning vocalist Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar famously known as Cardi B has displayed her wish to pay a visit to Nigeria anew.

Also read: Some celebrities are being paid to say they have coronavirus – Cardi B

The American rapper was trending in Nigeria as people took to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to talk about her.

A Twitter page known as @BardiUpdates tweeted the news that the American superstar was trending in Nigeria. Cardi B then retweeted with, “I wanna go back sooo bad”.

Cardi B, in December 2019, visited Nigeria for her tour before going on to other African countries.

Nevertheless, of all the countries Cardi B went to, including Ghana, she appeared to have fancied her stay in Lagos, Nigeria.

Not long after she left Nigeria, she revealed that she missed the country. The mother of one even went ahead to choose a Nigerian name for herself and her daughter Kulture.

Also read: Cardi B’s allegation about celebrities and coronavirus is stupid – Idris Elba

Cardi B even went to the point of accepting to called Chioma B and her daughter’s name was changed to Ayomide.

Some of her Ghanaian fans may find it disappointing but this is Cardi B. Perhaps, Ghana didn’t receive her well enough like Nigeria did and wasn’t fun enough as well.

The outspoken entertainer even revealed her desire to file for Nigerian citizenship to the joy and admiration of many Nigerians.

Also read: Cardi B reacts after Shatta Wale shared a video of fan dancing to his “Borjor” song

She even implored her fans and followers to help her plead with her musician husband Offset to also file for Nigerian citizenship.

See screenshot below:

Cardi B chooses Nigeria over Ghana