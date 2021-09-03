- Advertisement -

Ghanaian celebrity blogger, Zionfelix has indicated that he’s not done having children, after reportedly welcoming two adorable babies – a boy and a girl – with two different women into his home.

Speaking in an interview with radio presenter, Halifax Ansah-Addo on Okay FM, he said he is looking to father at least 10 children.

Zionfelix – whose real name is Felix Adomako Mensah – disclosed this while talking about the birth of his daughter, Adepa, with makeup artist Mina Lawal, also known as Minalyn Touch.

He confirmed the news circulated earlier by tabloids and disclosed that his baby girl, who was born while he was touring abroad, is 3 weeks old. The blogger cum entrepreneur further expressed about being a dad for the very first time.

Asked if he plans to have more kids, Zionfelix said that he was gunning to have 8 more children in addition to the two from his baby mamas.

Watch the video below.

However, Zionfelix failed to speak about the birth of his son by his Italian-based Gospel singer, Erica Amoa, amidst reports that he’s now a father of two.

The name of the baby is given as Felix Adomako Jnr.

According to reports, Erica welcomed her baby with Zionfelix around the same time Minalyn put to bed.

Zionfelix in a post on Instagram Friday congratulated both women for making him a proud father of two beautiful children. He counts this as a huge blessing on him.

Sharing baby bump photos of Minalyn donning a gorgeous long red dress, Zion wrote; “Yes, 2021 is the best year ever for me. I’m a dad for the very first time and it’s such a great feeling. God through @minalyntouch has blessed with @pax_pam my princess”

In a separate post, the proud father of two shared a photo with his Italian girlfriend with the caption, he wrote; “Yes, it’s a Double do for me. @ericus_kyem just blessed me with @adom_jnr_21. Kids are blessings and I’m happy to have two in 2021”