I want to see the vulnerable smile- Victoria Michaels says as she donates to the vulnerable

A philanthropist who goes by the name Victoria Michaels has said that seeing a smile on the faces of orphaned children and the vulnerable is a priority and a promise she wishes to keep.

The model who doubles as an entrepreneur made her intentions known after she donated to the orphans and vulnerable during her birthday.

Victoria Michaels paid a courtesy call on the orphans and vulnerable on 27th May 2024 in Accra, the capital town of Ghana.

The items worth thousands of cedis included learning aids, food, a conducive learning environment, and shelter among others.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the first EU ambassador in West Africa wrote;

Today, I celebrate the angels we call kids. I love and admire them so much especially the vulnerable in our society.

Eternally grateful to God for always enabling my team and me through our partners with the resources to support the less privileged, orphans, destitute, and undeserved kids in Africa. Over the years we have provided these kids with learning aids, food, a conducive learning environment, and shelter.

The Victoria Michaels Foundation @victoriamichaelsfoundation has pledged its support to these kids and we won’t stop until there’s little or Zero hunger, adequate learning aids and educational infrastructure, more empowered women, youth, and the girl child, and most importantly use the resources available to us to bring about the change we want to see so far as our environment is concerned. It will be great to breathe in clean air again. Education as I always say is one of the keys to achieving this. If you educate one, you educate all.

Happy Children’s Day ?