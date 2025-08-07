Wanting to be the first to get exclusives all in the name of content can make you inhumane- Sarkodie reacts to helicopter crash

Africa’s decorated rapper, Sarkodie has reacted to the Obuasi helicopter crash that claimed the lives of top officials.

The rapper took a swipe at bloggers, media personalities, and content creators while reacting to the helicopter crash.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa cried in prison and the helicopter crashed, release her or more people will die- man of God says

Sarkodie slapped sense into the aforementioned categories of people, stating that they are making their work look inhumane.

The rapper claims that instead of helping victims of tragic incidents, the aforementioned groups of people would rather focus on content, all in the name of being the first person to post.

According to him, inasmuch as one’s content is important, they should try to be humane and prioritize the lives of others.

The rapper wrote, “Wanting to be the first to get exclusives all in the name of content can make you inhumane. Be human first”.