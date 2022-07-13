- Advertisement -

Akwasi Boadi, better known as Akrobeto, a prominent Ghanaian actor and television personality, has shed light on the circumstances under which he received advice against working on films with legendary Ghanaian actor Kofi Adu, commonly known as Agya Koo.

Akrobeto claims that renowned Kumawood producer Kwasi Nyamekye, commonly known as Miracle, advised him to cease acting in the same films as Agya Koo.

He added that the renowned producer had made him aware of Agya Koo’s prominence in the film industry and his capacity to subtly outperform any actor.

The producer reasoned that if Akrobeto appeared in a film starring Agya Koo, he wouldn’t be given credit for his abilities.

“I was advised against acting with Agya Koo because of his influence and might in the movie industry. I would not hide the name of the advisor. He is our very own Miracle, Kwasi Nyamekye. He acknowledged my talent and told me that I would not be recognized for my talent if I continue acting with Agya Koo because he would always outshine me. I saw wisdom in his counsel and decided to obey. So, he made sure we were not in the same movie till movie lovers began to accept me,” Akrobeto said in an interview.

That notwithstanding, he mentioned that Agya Koo has been of great help to him since he came into the industry and he even drove to Agya Koo’s house to show him his Kia Sportage and Venza cars when he first bought them.

He said: “No one can undermine the might and contribution of Agya Koo to the development of the Ghana movie industry, and I always praise him for paving the way for us. When I bought my first car, a KIA Sportage, I drove to his house to show him my new car and express my gratitude to him. The same happened when I bought my Venza.”

Watch the interview below:

Because he worries that the media may twist and misrepresent his statements, Akrobeto admitted that he has been silent on the subject and normally tries to avoid interviews.