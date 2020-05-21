I warned Apraku My Daughter but he failed to listen – Ex-wife

Ghanaians yesterday heard unpleasant news about the death of one of the popular preachers in the country in the person of Apraku My daughter.

After his death, a lot of stories had come out with people giving a different version of what might have led to the led to his death aside from his excessive drinking habit.

Well, his ex-wife has come out to comment on the death of the preacher hitting on the point that she warned him.

According to her, she has been warning her late husband over something she failed to mention and that was why their marriage hit the rocks in 2003.

In an interview with Kofi TV, she explained that her ex-husband would have been alive today if he had listened to all the warnings she gave him.

“I am very sad. I have gone inside the room and I saw him lying there. If he had listened to my advice he would have been alive by now” she said.

“It wouldn’t have ended this way. I spoke to him many times but he didn’t listen and I couldn’t force him so I had to break up and move on with my life” she added.

She made mention that after the video of him surfaced on social media where the preacher was heavily drunk she quickly asked her children to go to his aid only for him to go meet him dead.