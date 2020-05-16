type here...
Home Lifestyle I warned Badu Kobi not to sacrifice his son for powers -...
Source:Ghpage.com
Lifestyle

I warned Badu Kobi not to sacrifice his son for powers – Owusu Bempah

By Qwame Benedict
0
Badu-Kobi-Owusu-Bempah
I warned Badu Kobi not to sacrifice his son for powers - Owusu Bempah
- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah has come out to reveal some secrets about his former son Prophet Badu Kobi.

In the wake of the exposé of some fake Prophets in the country, Renowned preacher and founder of Glorious Wave Church International Emmanuel Badu-Kobi name were mentioned as one of the fake pastors in the country.

Some people who have been following him for long started saying that if Badu Kobi is fake then it means his spiritual father Owusu-Bempah is also one of the fake prophets in the country.

Also Read: Badu Kobi sends emissaries to beg Kennedy Agyapong forgiveness

This comment has made Rev. Owusu Bempah come out and tell all that he knows about his former son Badu Kobi.

According to Owusu Bempah, at first Badu Kobi was his spiritual son but he(Badu Kobi) decided to indulge in some evil dealings which he warned him about.

He continued that he was told by one person that Badu Kobi has started walking with Angel Obinim who has influenced him to join an occultic group.

Also Read: Junior Pastor of Prophet Badu Kobi joins fight issues word of caution to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Rev. Owusu Bempah disclosed that he had noticed the sudden change in his son and therefore called and sat with him to warn him against the path he is now choosing to go adding that it was dangerous.

The preacher disclosed that he remember he called him to tell him not to sacrifice his son but rather he should bring him so he heals him.

But because he was seriously bent of carrying out orders from his occult group, he failed to listen to him and went ahead to sacrifice his son.

Also Read: Rev. Owusu Bempah joins Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to reveal more about Prophet Badu Kobi

Watch the interview below:

Rev. Owusu Bempah concluded that this and many other things made him come out publicly to denounce him as his son.

Also Read: I worship God better than Badu Kobi and Obinim – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

He went on to say many people thought he denounced him because of their different prophecy about the 2016 elections.

But that wasn’t the case as the actual reason was that he had now become evil due to his association with Angel Obinim.

Previous articleGhanaian Nurse in the viral twerking video wanted
Next articleWe’re meant for each other -King Kaninja, Xandy Kamel’s husband speaks after marriage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Rev Owusu Bempah finally goes into details why all his marriages couldn’t work

Mr. Tabernacle -
Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah have in a new video given full details of why...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong gives full details on the current location of Obinim

Qwame Benedict -
Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has dropped new details as to the current location of Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim.
Read more
Lifestyle

Florence Obinim is the cause of her husband’s arrest – Ken’s close friend reveals secret

Mr. Tabernacle -
Yesterday, the news about the arrest of the founder and leader of International God's Way Church Bishop Daniel Obinim went viral.
Read more
Lifestyle

Ama Endorsed; the sexiest Ghanaian carpenter who first set out to be a lawyer

RASHAD -
A story of a Ghanaian lady who is a carpenter has been narrated on social media and has motivated every young person...
Read more
Lifestyle

Afia Schwarzenegger jubilates over the arrest of Obinim (Video)

Mr. Tabernacle -
Controversial radio/television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has also reacted to the arrest of Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway...
Read more
Lifestyle

Now you’re faking sickness – Kennedy Agyapong first reaction after Obinim’s arrest

Mr. Tabernacle -
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the arrest of Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church by the...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, May 16, 2020
Accra
few clouds
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
70 %
6.2kmh
20 %
Sat
30 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
32 °
Tue
32 °
Wed
31 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Lifestyle

Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Ken’s exposé

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been arrested by the police, Ghpage can confirm.
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens shocked after seeing the real no makeup face of Gloria Sarfo

RASHAD -
One of the most popular faces on Ghanaians screens is that of actress/ media personality, Gloria Sarfo. As expected,...
Read more
Entertainment

Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM presenter sacked Kidi from a live interview

Mr. Tabernacle -
Afrobeat singer, Kidi had the shock of his life when he was blasted and sacked after showing up late for a scheduled...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News