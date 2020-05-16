- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah has come out to reveal some secrets about his former son Prophet Badu Kobi.

In the wake of the exposé of some fake Prophets in the country, Renowned preacher and founder of Glorious Wave Church International Emmanuel Badu-Kobi name were mentioned as one of the fake pastors in the country.

Some people who have been following him for long started saying that if Badu Kobi is fake then it means his spiritual father Owusu-Bempah is also one of the fake prophets in the country.

This comment has made Rev. Owusu Bempah come out and tell all that he knows about his former son Badu Kobi.

According to Owusu Bempah, at first Badu Kobi was his spiritual son but he(Badu Kobi) decided to indulge in some evil dealings which he warned him about.

He continued that he was told by one person that Badu Kobi has started walking with Angel Obinim who has influenced him to join an occultic group.

Rev. Owusu Bempah disclosed that he had noticed the sudden change in his son and therefore called and sat with him to warn him against the path he is now choosing to go adding that it was dangerous.

The preacher disclosed that he remember he called him to tell him not to sacrifice his son but rather he should bring him so he heals him.

But because he was seriously bent of carrying out orders from his occult group, he failed to listen to him and went ahead to sacrifice his son.

Watch the interview below:

Rev. Owusu Bempah concluded that this and many other things made him come out publicly to denounce him as his son.

He went on to say many people thought he denounced him because of their different prophecy about the 2016 elections.

But that wasn’t the case as the actual reason was that he had now become evil due to his association with Angel Obinim.