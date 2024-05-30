type here...
Entertainment

I warned Lil Win against speeding with the Benz car – Previous owner

By Qwame Benedict

It’s no longer news that award-winning comic actor Lil Win got involved in an accident over the weekend a few hours before his latest movie “A Country Called Ghana” premiered in Kumasi.

Lil Win’s customised Benz car got involved in an accident and this led to the death of a 3-year-old.

The previous owner of the Benz car has come out to state that he warned Lil Win against speeding with the car because it was dangerous.

The previous owner in an interview explained that he decided to sell the car because he was always getting into problems with the police because of its speeding and the loud noises it makes.

He continued that on the day he gave the keys to Lil Win, he cautioned him that he could lose his life if he overspeeds with the car.

Watch the video below:

Some Ghanaians are calling for Lil Win’s arrest following the death of the 3-year-old boy since all witnesses are saying the actor caused the accident.

But the actor has maintained his innocence and blaming it on the other drivers.

Source:GhPage

