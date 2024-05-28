type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI warned Medikal 2 years ago - Gospel musician
Entertainment

I warned Medikal 2 years ago – Gospel musician

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Fella-Makafui-Medikal-and-Vicky-Grant
Fella-Makafui-Medikal-and-Vicky-Grant

In the wake of rapper Medikal issues with Fella Makafui, a Gospel musician has come out to state that she sent the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker a warning.

According to the musician identified as Vicky Grant, she had a prophecy about Medikal two years ago and decided to reach out to him.

She added that she sent a message to the DM of the rapper but up until today, the rapper is yet to open, read and respond to her message.

Sharing a screenshot of the message she sent to Medikal, she stated in the message that in the prophecy, she had seen that the former AMG signee had lost everything and even a place to sleep was a problem for him.

See the screenshot below:

Source:GhPage

