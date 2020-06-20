I-was-famous-but-seriously-broke--Afia-Schwarzenegger-cautions-youth-to-not-rush-in-life

Afia Schwar preaches to the youth to not be obsessed with being rich

Not every famous person in the industry we see is rich as perceived by many fans of these celebrities. With absolute certainty, Afia Schwarzenegger has confirmed.

Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to the recent celebrity birthday gift car turned out to be a fake saga, advising the youth to not give in to the pressure but wait for their turn.

According to a video sighted on social media, the comedian and TV presenter took it upon herself to give advice to followers of the famous celebrities not to be carried away by their display of lavish lifestyles. Henceforth, be contempt with what the have now and wait on God to bless them at the right time.

Afia Schwarzenegger stated that she was once very broke besides being famous with regard to the start of her career as an actor.

The controversial TV personality said that she could never imagine ever having built many houses for herself and the youth who are under the pressure to do anything to succeed and be rich in life should wait.

She asserted that everything in life takes time and God in his own time has prepared for everyone to be successful and hence when one’s time is ready God will manifest his glory as such.

Moreover, she made mention of having to wash Deloris Frimpong Manso’s clothes in the early days of her career, describing that she worked really hard to where she is today.

“I used to drive Jaguar car which was owned by the owner of Kasapa Fm but I never granted any interview announcing that it was mine”. Afia added.

Watch video below: