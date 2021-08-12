- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor Joseph Nana Osei Kofi popularly known as Wayoosi has disclosed his hilarious encounter with some police officials in the United States of America.

The actor, in an interview, indicated that he was forced to drink his urine after he was approached by a police officer.

Explaining how it happened, the diminutive actor revealed that he urinated into his water container with the intention of throwing it away after he failed to get a place to ease himself.

Wayoosi narrated that the urine was with him in a car when he was pulled over by the police.

The police officer questioned him about the content in the container he was carrying and claimed it was his medicine.

The Officer then requested to taste the content to verify if it was indeed his medicine but the smell from the container prevented him from doing that.

Wayoosi then explained to the Officer that it was his doctor’s advice to always drink his urine.

According to Wayoosi, he then drank the urine in front of the officer to buttress his claim.

The Kumawood actor asserted that he would have been arrested that was why he drank his urine.