I was poisoned by a jealous family member -Mr Ibu speaks
Nigeria News

I was poisoned by a jealous family member -Mr Ibu speaks

By Lizbeth Brown
Mr Ibu sharing his testimony
Renowned Nigerian actor John Ikechukwu Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu has revealed how his jealous family member tried to kill him.

While sharing his testimony in church, the comic actor disclosed that he was poisoned by a family member who was jealous of his success.

In a video, Mr Ibu was seen with his wife, brother and friend on the altar while he shared his testimony and also thanked God for his life.

The Veteran Nollywood actor recalled that the same family member also poisoned his brother but God saved him.

According to Ibu, since he gained wealth, his ‘wicked’ family members have tried several means to eliminate him.

The same boy poisoned my elder brother. We are the same family but since God started helping me, I started buying things, buy motors, dashing people, build house, he wasn’t happy. He was really looking for means to eliminate me but God said no“, Mr Ibu revealed.

Mr Ibu was recently in the news after it went rife that the veteran actor had passed away after battling a serious illness.

However, the comic actor debunked the death rumours and explained that he was just undergoing treatment in Abuja.

    Source:Ghpage

