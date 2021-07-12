type here...
Washing bay attendant returns huge money he found in Kejetia Market

By Qwame Benedict
A man in his 50s and a washing bay attendant has done what many would tag an unbelievable after returning huge sums of money he found around the Kejetia market.

According to a report, the man identified as Agyabeng but popularly known as Obeng disclosed that he was on his way to work at Adum when he stumbled on a polythene bag at a trotro station.

He decided to check the content of what was in the bag and found an undisclosed sum of money in the polythene bag.

It continued that Obeng who is not financially unstable decided to report the missing but found money to a Kumasi based radio station.

As it stands now, the money is with Kessben Media and have asked anyone who has misplaced his/her money to report to the front desk of the media house identification.

Source:Ghpage

